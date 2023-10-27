DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Halloween Friday at Kissa

Kissa
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJToronto
CA$32.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

***Limited Tickets Available ***

F﻿OR BOTTLE SERVICE & SUPPER CLUB EXPERIENCE - Email us at meet@kissatoronto.com

------------------------------

Music by:

UNDERCOVER

23+ event :: Dress Code in Effect

This is a 23+ event.

Presented by Kissa.

Venue

Kissa

619 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 1M5, Canada
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

