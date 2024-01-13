DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

'Wake Me In The Morning', A Live Show by Sebb Masters

The Lower Third
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sebb Masters will be celebrating the release of his debut EP with a live show in Soho's 'The Lower Third'.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.

Lineup

Sebb Masters

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.