Grave Diggers ft DJs Teddy Roxpin, Lastword, Paddy Mixes, Oishi Disco

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
GRAVE DIGGERS A night of haunted disco, funk, and horrors at Gold Diggers. Expect the scariest grooves under the mirror ball, featuring the undead army of Teddy Roxpin, Lastword, Paddy Mixes, and Oishi Disco on the decks from 9pm to late! Costume contest a Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

