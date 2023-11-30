DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

St Robot LaRoboterie

Teatro Kismet
Thu, 30 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsBari
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BiG Dream closing party

St. Robot, una delle anime che ha assemblato circuiti e riattivato i sensori per dare vita a LaRoboterie, vi accompagnerà in una realtà parallela elettrosovversiva che infrange i confini di genere e le catene della sessualità f

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Teatro Kismet

Str. S. Giorgio Martire, 22 F, 70124 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

