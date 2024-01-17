DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reelin' In The Dan: A Steely Dan Tribute

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎸 A Steely Dan Tribute 🎸

Expect the big hits as well as some lesser known album tracks! Performed by liverpool-based sextet, Reelin' in the Dan, a new collective of young musicians with a love for 70's Jazz Rock.

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required Read more

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

