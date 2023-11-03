Top track

Follow

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laura Misch

Alcazar Live
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Follow
Got a code?

About

La giovane artista londinese Laura Misch si sta facendo conoscere per i suoi progetti tra composizione musicale e videoproiezioni: sarà in Italia per la prima volta il prossimo autunno a presentare il suo nuovo album "Sample The Sky" in uscita per l'etiche Read more

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Laura Misch

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.