The Colossals

Notting Hill Arts Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Colossals are a jazz-funk five piece who take influence from Snarky Puppy, Casiopea, The Brecker Brothers and Marcus Miller, to name a few. 

Their sound combines a tight rhythmic foundation with searing melodies and dreamy textures, creating a platfor

Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.

Lineup

The Colossals

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

