John Francis Flynn - Mole in the Ground

John Francis Flynn + In My Head

Point Ephémère
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.68

John Francis Flynn - Mole in the Ground
About

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN

Souvent, imaginer l'Irlande, c'est fantasmer sur des collines ondulantes, des géants, des saints et des serpents. Comme le dit John Francis Flynn, cela implique un portrait stéréotypé de l’irlandais, ce qu’il déteste. La pochette psyché...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Francis Flynn, In My Head

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

