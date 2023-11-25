DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everything Will Be Ok presents: Rhode & Brown

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Interstellar duo Rhode and Brown takeover Ton Of Brix for one night only as they headline an Everything Will be OK party.

After dropping Eurostar, one of this summer's hottest projects, on legendary label Shall Not Fade the boys are in town for one night

Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Lineup

Rhode & Brown

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

