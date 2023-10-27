DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Life After Death Halloween Rooftop Party

Life Rooftop NYC
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyEast Rutherford
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Life After Death @ Life Rooftop - Friday 10/27

About The Venue:

Located in the heart of Manhattan, LiFE offers breathtaking views overlooking Central Park. The rooftop lounge is open for anyone looking to unwind after a day in the city. Offering a variet...

Presented by Halloween Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Life Rooftop NYC

120 West 57th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.