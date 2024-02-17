Top track

Selofan, Open act: Hidden Scars, Polina Suffer

Ziggy Club
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Selofan, Open act: Hidden Scars, Polina Suffer

Ti ricordiamo che Ziggy Club è un circolo Arci! Se non hai ancora la tessera puoi sottoscriverla direttamente alla porta, oppure scarica gratuitamente dal tuo store l'App Arci Torino, cerca Ziggy Club ed iscr Read more

Presentato da Ziggy APS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Hidden Scars, Selofan

Venue

Ziggy Club

Via Madama Cristina 66, 10125 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

