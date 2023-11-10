DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unruly Meets Dancehall London

Scala
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HERE'S A SUPER PARTY WITH 2 OF LONDONS BIGGEST URBAN EVENTS

LINKING UP TO GIVE YOU AN ULTIMATE PARTY EXPERIENCE - PARTY GOERS

ALL OVER THE UK WILL BE LINKING UP TO PARTY REAL HARD. DONT MISS OUT

THIS EVENT IS GUARANTEED TO SELLOUT !

HIPHOP - DANCEHALL Read more

Presented by Invasion Parties

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

