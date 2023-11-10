DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
HERE'S A SUPER PARTY WITH 2 OF LONDONS BIGGEST URBAN EVENTS
LINKING UP TO GIVE YOU AN ULTIMATE PARTY EXPERIENCE - PARTY GOERS
ALL OVER THE UK WILL BE LINKING UP TO PARTY REAL HARD. DONT MISS OUT
THIS EVENT IS GUARANTEED TO SELLOUT !
HIPHOP - DANCEHALL
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.