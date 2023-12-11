DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Mythos: Ragnarök

The Clapham Grand
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Odin, Loki, Thor and Freyja must overcome primeval giants, rival clans and their own ambitions in this hilarious and phenomenally impressive adaptation of Norse mythology.

Mythos Ragnarok is the only show of its kind in the wor Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs