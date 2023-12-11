DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM
Odin, Loki, Thor and Freyja must overcome primeval giants, rival clans and their own ambitions in this hilarious and phenomenally impressive adaptation of Norse mythology.
Mythos Ragnarok is the only show of its kind in the wor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs