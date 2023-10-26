DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

In The Name Of Ra at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jazz re:freshed presents In The Name Of Ra, an up and coming quartet based in East London.

Taking inspiration from jazz, world and improvised based music, their goal is to bring you an immersive and eclectic experience that makes you want to dance!

Forme Read more

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.