James Barr: Work In Progress

The Bill Murray
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

An hour of fearless stand up comedy from self-proclaimed '10' and nearly-national treasure James Barr. Get ready for outrageous punchlines and unapologetic storytelling as James explores the chaos that followed a brutal break up.

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

