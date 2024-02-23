DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hauschka w/ Christopher Tignor - Live at LPR on Friday, February 23rd, 2024
Proof of vax is NOT required for this event
6:30pm doors | 7:30pm show (16+)
