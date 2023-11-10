Top track

Istituto Italiano di Cumbia - La Vida Vale la Pena

Istituto Italiano di Cumbia All Stars in concerto

Vibra
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsModena
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

“No, non è salsa, non è patchanka, non è bossanova e tantomeno rumba. Si chiama cumbia!”

Perché l'Istituto Italiano di Cumbia All Stars ad Estensioni Jazz Club Diffuso? Perché questa rassegna che parte da ritmi prettamente jazz si propone anche di dare sp

Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Istituto Italiano di Cumbia

Vibra

Viale IV Novembre, 40, 41123 Modena MO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

