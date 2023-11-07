DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Noisy Rodeo: Aziz + Flor Gamba + Jayco Jr.

Siroco
Tue, 7 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NOISY RODEO

Una noche de rodeo donde el folk y lo experimental se presentan a través de los siguientes proyectos.

aziz

Combinando sintetizadores, cintas y guitarras, aziz se mueve entre el folk y el ambient experimental. Influenciado por James Blake, Bo Read more

Organizado por Noisy Rodeo

Lineup

Jayco Jr., Aziz, Flor Gamba

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

