Top track

GIUMO - SCEMO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giumo&Tanca RELEASE PARTY + EMMA | 0331 x Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GIUMO - SCEMO
Got a code?

About

Giumo & Tanca "SCUM" RELEASE PARTY

Giumo & Tanca presentano “SCUM”, il primo EP del duo crossover-punk nato dal collettivo milanese Klensheet.

Il disco, distribuito da V4V Records, è una miscela esplosiva di ruggenti chitarre dalle sonorità garage, ritmi...

Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

EMMA, Giumo & Tanca

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.