Giumo & Tanca + EMMA | 0331 x Circolo Gagarin

Circolo Gagarin
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBusto Arsizio
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🔴 Per accedere al Circolo Gagarin è necessario essere in possesso della tessera ARCI. È possibile presentare domanda di tesseramento scaricando l'app "ARCI" (link: https://tessera-arci.it/) e completando la registrazione. Sarà possibile ritirare la propri Read more

Presentato da Associazione di promozione sociale 26per1.

Lineup

EMMA, Giumo & Tanca

Venue

Circolo Gagarin

Via Luigi Galvani, 2, 21052 Busto Arsizio VA, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

