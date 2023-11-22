DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gzi Wisdom / Heavy Wild / Ain't

The Victoria
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gzi Wisdom, a new 5-piece ensemble that paints a cinematic picture with nods towards spaghetti western and old Hollywood. Soft vocals tell stories supported by a sleazy percussion section, brass and a roaring organ.

*****

London based three-piece heav Read more

Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ain't, heavy wild

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.