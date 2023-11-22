DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gzi Wisdom, a new 5-piece ensemble that paints a cinematic picture with nods towards spaghetti western and old Hollywood. Soft vocals tell stories supported by a sleazy percussion section, brass and a roaring organ.
*****
London based three-piece heav
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.