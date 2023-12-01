Top track

Ettore Giuradei live a nòva

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ettore Giuradei arriva a spazio nòva per un live imperdibile.

Ettore Giuradei, attore/cantautore bresciano, classe 1981. Artista poliedrico, ha pubblicato numerosi dischi a partire dal 2006: Panciastorie (2006, Mizar Records), Era che così (2008, Mizar/No...

Presentato da nòva.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ettore Giuradei

Venue

Salone Blu - Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci, 2, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm
70 capacity

