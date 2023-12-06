Top track

Reflections in D

Goldings & Melinda Sullivan

The Century Room
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $20

About

($20-$35 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) An unlikely and extraordinary duo, Larry Goldings (piano, keyboards) and Melinda Sullivan (tap dancing) present an evening of eclectic music and tap dancing that is inventive and joyful.

Larry Goldings is a Grammy-nominated pia...

Presented by The Century Room
Lineup

Larry Goldings

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

