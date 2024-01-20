DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Fonoteca presenta: Alexanderplatz + Jonston

Heliogàbal
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
€10.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LaFonoteca Barcelona comença l'any amb una festa en què ajunta Alexanderplatz i Jonston, dos dels millors compositors del pop nacional, en una nit que promet emocions fortes.

JONSTON obrirà la vetllada. Curtit en mil projectes a l'underground madrileny co...

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Alexanderplatz, Jonston

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

