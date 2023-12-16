DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Radioactive Man b2b Lukas Wigflex, Jay Duncan

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wigflex comes to Pickle on 16th December, the legendary Nottingham soirée that’s become of the UK’s very best and longest running underground parties.

For our first party together, Lukas Wigflex invites bona fide UK electro royalty Radioactive Man, who br...

Presented by East Space Ltd..

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

