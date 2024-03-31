Top track

Made By Pete & Zoe Kypri - Horizon Red

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zoe Kypri + Stefan Mahendra, Benny Atlas & Eliza

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Made By Pete & Zoe Kypri - Horizon Red
Got a code?

About

Zoe Kypri

Her rapid growth through recent projects has seen her expand way beyond her Walthamstow roots, emerging Soul artist Zoe Kypri is becoming renowned worldwide for her rich, powerful, warm and distinctive tone.

She recently performed with Black Co...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Global Soul.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Eliza Oakes, Benny Atlas, Stefan Mahendra and 1 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.