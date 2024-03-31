Top track

Zoe Kypri Live

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Zoe Kypri

Walthamstow based she is a hybrid Between two worlds. Sultry City grit and deep free spirit. Her music has been featured on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1 Introducing (London), 6Music, NTS, Global Soul, Soho Radio etc. Her most recent...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Global Soul.

Lineup

Stefan Mahendra, Zoé Kypri

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

