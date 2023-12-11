Top track

Happy Things

Molly Burman at The Forge

The Forge at The Lower Third
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Molly Burman is a 22 year old singer/songwriter from North London.

She wrote her first song at the age of six with her father, and she grew up surrounded by music and incredible stories.

With such a disparate and incredible set of influences, Molly could...

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

Molly Burman

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

