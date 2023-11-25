DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uscite d'emergenza - Imprinting

Teatro San Raffaele
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
Corviale Urban Lab è un festival artistico e uno spettacolo di qualità a trecentosessanta gradi, che per undici edizioni ha coinvolto gli abitanti di Corviale: il suo obiettivo è quello di coinvolgere gli abitanti nella rinascita culturale del quartiere at...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Procult.

Teatro San Raffaele

Via Di San Raffaele 6, 00148 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

