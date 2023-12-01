DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Spacers "It's Only Rock'n'Roll but I like it"

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tutti a bordo della DeLorean degli SPACERS che ci riportano ai 60’s in una serata scatenata all'insegna di Rolling Stones, Yardbirds, The Kinks, The Who, Stooges, The Turtles, Cream, Spencer Davis Group eseguiti dalla band resident insieme a tanti amici, o...

Tutte le età
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Lineup

The Spacers

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.