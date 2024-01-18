Top track

Cheerless - 102

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cheerless / False Futures / Test Plan

The George Tavern
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cheerless - 102
Got a code?

About

The George Tavern present another January new music showcase, this time with Cheerless, False Futures and Test Plan.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The George Tavern.

Lineup

Test Plan, False Futures, CHEERLESS

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.