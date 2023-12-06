DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Anteprima Tour 2024

Efesto House
Wed, 6 Dec, 9:00 pm
ComedyBologna
€15.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Evento con tesseramento: ARCI

Pretesseramento Online: http://bit.ly/arciefesto

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Giorgio Montanini

Venue

Efesto House

Via Castiglione 35, 40124 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.