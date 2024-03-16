Top track

Conan - Prosper on the Path

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conan + Wallowing + Swamp Coffin + Burial Rot

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Conan - Prosper on the Path
Got a code?

About

The Taipan Commune in association with Heavy Mountain present... Conan with support from Wallowing and more to be announced.

Expect a night of majestic, heavy doom laden riffs!

Rough Trade is lift accesible.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swamp Coffin, Wallowing, Conan

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.