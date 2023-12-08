Top track

Basic Acidism - Kulage Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tekno Ravers vol.14

Cieloterra
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Basic Acidism - Kulage Remix
Got a code?

About

𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕠 𝕥𝕖𝕜𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕜𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕜𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕜𝕟𝕠-𝕥𝕖𝕔𝕙𝕟𝕠.

Come piace a voi, come piace a noi.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lady Maru, Alessandro Nero

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.