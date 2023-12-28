Top track

Favourite Corner

Ramona
Thu, 28 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
Event information

Werkha (aka Tom Leah) is a multi-instrumentalist, producer & DJ that hails from Manchester and has been releasing music for over a decade.

Werkha’s music fuses analogue jazz-funk vibes with modern dance music electronics, creating a number of uptempo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona

Lineup

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

