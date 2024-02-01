Top track

Favourite Corner

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Werkha

Ramona
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsManchester
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Favourite Corner
Got a code?

About Werkha

Werkha is the electronically charged jazz and funk project of Mancunian producer Tom A Leah. Signed to independent Brighton trendsetters Tru Thoughts, his uptempo medley of broken beats, orchestral passages and twisted basslines on Ephemera (2020) and All Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Werkha (aka Tom Leah) is a multi-instrumentalist, producer & DJ that hails from Manchester and has been releasing music for over a decade.

Werkha’s music fuses analogue jazz-funk vibes with modern dance music electronics, creating a number of uptempo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ramona
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Werkha

Venue

Ramona

40 Swan Street, Manchester, M4 5JN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.