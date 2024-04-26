DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Unfiltered & Scummy

The Pleasance
Fri, 26 Apr, 6:30 pm
ComedyEdinburgh
From £25.43
About Bailey J Mills

Few performers can shapeshift as seamlessly as Bailey J Mills. Whether they're spoofing a Stacey Dooley deep dive, living their girlband fantasy imitating The Saturdays or performing an Alexandra Burke number, the Manchester-based drag artist's craft is a

Posted by DICE

Event information

Bailey J Mills makes a triumphant return to the stage with their highly-anticipated touring show, “Bailey J Mills: Unfiltered & Scummy!”

Get ready to be swept off your feet into a whirlwind of laughter with the sensational comedy star, renowned for their...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Elevate East.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bailey J Mills, Bailey J Mills

Venue

The Pleasance

Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

