DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il Nobel per la letteratura assegnato a Bob Dylan nel 2016 ha suscitato scandalo. Il saggista Franco Bergoglio e il cantautore Federico Sirianni uniscono le forze per raccontare un mito dei nostri tempi e la sua carriera. Il suo fu un vero Nobel? Secondo B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.