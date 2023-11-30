DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Circolo della musica :Lo scandaloso Nobel a B.Dylan

Maison Musique
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Nobel per la letteratura assegnato a Bob Dylan nel 2016 ha suscitato scandalo. Il saggista Franco Bergoglio e il cantautore Federico Sirianni uniscono le forze per raccontare un mito dei nostri tempi e la sua carriera. Il suo fu un vero Nobel? Secondo B...

Presentato da Fondazione Circolo dei lettori.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Federico Sirianni

Venue

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.