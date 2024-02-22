Top track

Gush

bdrmm

Naumanns (Felsenkeller)
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLeipzig
€25.36

Gush
Four-piece British band bdrmm channels influences from The Cure, Deerhunter, and DIIV. Their music, rooted in the traditions of RIDE and Radiohead, also explores krautrock, post-punk, and early shoegaze, touching on bands like The Chameleons and Protomarty...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

bdrmm

Naumanns (Felsenkeller)

Karl-Heine-Straße 32, 04229 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

