Top track

Kamo Mphela - Dalie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dankie Rooms Presents: DJ Obi + Specials Guests!

The Steel Yard
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:45 pm
DJLondon
£14.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kamo Mphela - Dalie
Got a code?

About

Dankie Room Presents - DJ Obi (Exclusive DJ Set) + Special Guests #EUPHORIA

DJ ENI MONEY ~ KHIAH LOU ~ MERCEDES BENSON ~ LIT LEE ~ SKAYY ~ GUY IN GLASSES

Fridday 24th November

THE PRESSURE IS GETTING WORSER!

We are a genre, a community and artist colle...

Presented by JBT Entertainment.

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open9:45 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.