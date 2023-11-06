DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Good Eggs Presents: Raw Eggs

Matchstick Piehouse
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A night of raw and uncooked performances!

Raw Eggs is a space to showcase work-in-progress material. An opportunity to come and support artists scramble some fresh work!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Good Eggs Presents.

Venue

Matchstick Piehouse

Matchstick Piehouse, London SE8 5HD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.