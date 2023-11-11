DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us from 1pm on Saturday 11th November for Dig A Little's new record fair at Hackney Brewery. Their own sellers and guests will setting up shop with their crates freshly stocked with soul, funk, jazz, house, hip hop, rock, reggae, indie, library, sound...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.