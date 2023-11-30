DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BAILAR.club en @maceraclub 💃
TODOS LOS JUEVES, el el club mas dinamico del centro ✅
Gratis hasta las 00:00 y listas hasta la 1 escribiéndonos 1 DM📩
2 Plantas y dos ambientes👹
Sonidos urbanos y bailoteo en la zona de coctelería de la planta de arriba...
