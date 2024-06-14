Top track

ARIETE - L'ultima notte

ARIETE - La Notte d'Estate

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario
Fri, 14 Jun 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsMoncalieri
€34.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ARIETE

La Notte d'Estate Tour

I minori di 16 anni possono accedere se accompagnati da un adulto maggiorenne, anch’esso munito di biglietto.

Presentato da Reverse ETS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ariete

Venue

PALA EXPO ex Foro Boario

Piazza Mercato, 1, 10024 Moncalieri TO, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

