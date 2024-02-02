Top track

Colour Me Blood Red - Pulling Wires

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Colour Me Blood Red x Murder Beach IVW2024

Hot Box
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
About

Colour Me Blood Red are a b-movie slasher soundtrack with teeth. They conjure instrumental psychish krautrock and industrial grooves, mixing in a healthy dose of glam-surf charm. Expect gloriously reverb-drenched noise walls and gutsy fuzz.

Murder Beach.....

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colour Me Blood Red, Murder Beach

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

