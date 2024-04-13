Top track

Warrington Runcorn New Town Development Plan - A Fresh Dawn For North Cheshire

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan

Komedia
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
About

Gordon Chapman-Fox works under the name Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan (WRNTDP) and produces wonderful propulsive, cinematic electronica which has a musical, conceptual and aesthetic setting in the mid 1970s to early 1980s and has made a grea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, The Mistys

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

