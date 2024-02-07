DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EVAN DANDO of THE LEMONHEADS
with
Willy Mason
Evan Dando is currently at work in São Paulo, Brazil on the first album of original songs from The Lemonheads since 2006. After playing anniversary tours for It’s A Shame About Ray and Come On Feel The Lemon...
