Top track

Evan Dando - Hard Drive

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EVAN DANDO of THE LEMONHEADS w/ Willy Mason

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Evan Dando - Hard Drive
Got a code?

About

EVAN DANDO of THE LEMONHEADS

with

Willy Mason

Evan Dando is currently at work in São Paulo, Brazil on the first album of original songs from The Lemonheads since 2006. After playing anniversary tours for It’s A Shame About Ray and Come On Feel The Lemon...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Evan Dando, Willy Mason

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.