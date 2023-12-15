DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beat Lab Chicago

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
Chicago
Free
About

Beat Lab Chicago is coming to Never Have I Ever for its annual holiday event featuring local house and techno artists!

DJ sets by

MARY K

HAPPYFEET

ALAN RAY

RIKA B

VINICIUS DI

Welcome to Never Have I Ever, the ultimate Agave Den that will take you on...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

