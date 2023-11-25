Top track

Overkast present Jean Terechkova

Kindergarten
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€6

About

KINDER Pres. OVERKAST invites JEAN TERECHKOVA

Regaz eccoci qua con un nuovo capitolo di Overkast per proseguire questa stagione che si sta dimostrando caldissima

Vi portiamo un altro debutto italiano pregiatissimo, stavolta di un astro nascente della sce...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

2
Sator, kytrame, Easy Angel and 2 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

