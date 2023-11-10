Top track

Dragstor

Techno BKLYN T78 Extended Set

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

T78 PRESENTS ACTIVATOR (EXTENDED SET)

T78 — T78 is a dj/producer from Italy and founder of the techno label Autektone Records. His unique way and approach of techno combined with his outstanding level of production quality made him rise rapidly in...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York.
Lineup

T78

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

